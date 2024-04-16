Corporate Deal

Group 1 Automotive has agreed to acquire the U.K. automotive retailing business and related owned real estate from a subsidiary of Inchcape plc for an all-cash consideration of approximately 346 million pounds ($430 million). The transaction, announced April 15, is expected to close in in the third quarter of 2024. Houston-based Group 1 was advised by Dentons UK and Middle East. The Dentons team was led by corporate partners Faye Garvey and James Vernon. Inchcape, which is based in London, was advised by a Herbert Smith Freehills team led by partner Roddy Martin.

