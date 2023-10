Corporate Deal

Dover has agreed to acquire the business of FW Murphy Production Controls LLC, a subsidiary of Genisys Controls LLC, for $530 million in cash. The transaction, announced Oct. 4, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Tulsa, Oklahoma-based FW Murphy was represented by a Norton Rose Fulbright team led by partner Daryl Lansdale. Counsel information for Dover, which is based in Illinois, was not immediately available.

October 05, 2023, 9:36 AM

