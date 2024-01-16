Corporate Deal

7-Eleven has agreed to acquire 204 convenience stores from Sunoco LP for approximately $1 billion. The transaction, announced Jan. 11, is expected to close promptly upon receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven was represented by an Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld team led by corporate partners Thomas Yang and Ashton Barrineau Butcher. Sunoco, which is based in Dallas, was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Lande Spottswood.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 16, 2024, 10:34 AM

