Corporate Deal

Godspeed Capital Management, together with its architectural, engineering and consulting services platform, Stengel Hill Architecture, has acquired architecture and interior design firm Smith Consulting Architects. Financial terms were not disclosed. Washington D.C.-based Godspeed Capital was advised by Latham & Watkins. Counsel information for Smith Consulting, which is based in San Diego, was not immediately available.

Construction & Engineering

March 06, 2024, 11:28 AM

nature of claim: /