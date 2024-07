Corporate Deal

H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with $64 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of Best Trash LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. Miami-based H.I.G. was advised by Ropes & Gray. Best Trash, which is based in Richmond, Texas, was represented by a White & Case team.

Transportation & Logistics

July 12, 2024, 2:28 PM