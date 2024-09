Corporate Deal

Mastercard has agreed to acquire global threat intelligence company Recorded Future from Insight Partners for $2.7 billion. The transaction, announced Sept. 12, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025. Mastercard was advised by a Sidley Austin team led by partner Brent Steele. Insight was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Morgan Elwyn and Stephanie Moran.

Investment Firms

September 13, 2024, 11:26 AM