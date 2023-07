Corporate Deal

EcoOnline AS, a portfolio company of Apax Partners, has agreed to acquire sustainability software provider Ecometrica. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Apax Partners was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Jacob Traff and Stuart Boyd. Counsel information for Ecometrica, based in Montreal, was not immediately available.

