Corporate Deal

Radiology practice group Radiology Partners has secured approximately $720 million in growth equity funding. Existing and new investors were not named. El Segundo, California-based Radiology Partners was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Sidley Austin. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher served as legal counsel to certain RP investors.

Health Care

February 23, 2024, 11:02 AM

nature of claim: /