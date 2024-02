Corporate Deal

NorthEdge Capital LLP has agreed to invest in Contollo Group, a newly formed built environment consultancy group. Financial terms were not disclosed. Manchester, United Kingdom-based NorthEdge Capital was advised by a DWF team that included partners Darren Ormsby and Jonathan Robinson. Counsel information for Knutsford, United Kingdom-based Contollo Group was not immediately available.

Business Services

February 20, 2024, 11:26 AM

