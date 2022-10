Corporate Deal

Veranex announced that it has acquired a number of medical device consulting firms, including Devicia AB and medical device manufacturer Clarvin, in a deal guided by McDermott Will & Emery and Kanter Advokatbyra AB. Financial terms were not disclosed. Raleigh, North Carolina-based Veranex was advised by McDermott Will. Devicia, which is based in Molndal, Sweden, was represented by a Kanter Advokatbyra team.

October 12, 2022, 8:35 AM