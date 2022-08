Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell counseled the sole book-running manager in connection with a debt offering valued at $373.8 million. The issuance was announced Aug. 3 by San Jose, California-based telecommunications equipment company Infinera Corp. The Davis Polk team included partners John M. Brandow, Marcel Fausten, Pritesh P. Shah and Po Sit. The notes come due 2028.

Banking & Financial Services

August 10, 2022, 9:44 AM