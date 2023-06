Corporate Deal

Clifford Chance advised BlackRock and Silver Point Finance in the underwriting of a $350 million debt offering from steel manufacturer InfraBuild. The issuance was announced May 29 by Sydney, Australia-based Infrabuild. The Clifford Chance team was led by partners Andrew Young and Mark Gillgren.

Banking & Financial Services

June 01, 2023, 12:50 PM

