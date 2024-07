Corporate Deal

Sealed Air Corp. was counseled by McGuireWoods in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $400 million. Davis Polk & Wardwell represented underwriters BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs Group and J.P. Morgan Chase and Co. The Davis Polk team included partners Frank Azzopardi, Michael Kaplan and Mario Verdolini. The notes come due 2032.

Banking & Financial Services

July 04, 2024, 2:20 PM