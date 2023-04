Corporate Deal

Breakthru Beverage Group announced that it has completed the acquisition of Wine Warehouse in a deal guided by Sheppard Mullin. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Wine Warehouse was represented by a Sheppard Mullin team led by partners Larry Braun and Edward Xia. Counsel information for Breakthru Beverage was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 20, 2023, 6:53 AM

