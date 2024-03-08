Corporate Deal

New York Community Bancorp announced that it will receive an aggregate investment of $1 billion from Liberty Strategic Capital, funds managed by Citadel Global Equities, Hudson Bay Capital Management, Reverence Capital Partners and other investors. NYCB was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Sullivan & Cromwell represented Liberty Strategic. Schulte Roth & Zabel guided Hudson Bay Capital. Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel to Jefferies LLC, acting as exclusive financial advisor and sole placement agent to NYCB. Kirkland & Ellis counseled Reverence Capital Partners. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Mark Fennell and Kevin Mausert.

Banking & Financial Services

March 08, 2024, 11:48 AM

nature of claim: /