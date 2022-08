Corporate Deal

Seacoast Banking Corp., the holding company for Seacoast National Bank, has agreed to acquire Professional Holding Corp. for approximately $488.6 million. The transaction, announced Aug. 8, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Stuart, Florida-based Seacoast Banking is advised by Alston & Bird. Professional Holding, which is based in Coral Gables, Florida, is represented by The Gunster Law Firm.

Banking & Financial Services

August 10, 2022, 8:22 AM