Moneta Gold Inc. has agreed to acquire Canada-based gold exploration and development company Nighthawk Gold Corp. in a deal guided by McCarthy Tetrault and Cassels Brock Blackwell. The transaction, announced Nov. 28, is expected to close on or about Dec. 19, 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Timmins, Canada-based Moneta Gold was advised by McCarthy Tetrault. Nighthawk Gold was represented by a Cassels Brock team.

November 29, 2023, 10:59 AM

