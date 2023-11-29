Corporate Deal

KKR & Co. has agreed to acquire the remaining 37 percent stake in insurance company Global Atlantic Financial Group for approximately $2.7 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Nov. 29, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. New York-based KKR was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Simpson Thacher team was led by partners Christopher May, Jihyun Chung and Joseph Kaufman. Global Atlantic was represented by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partner Nicholas Potter.

November 29, 2023

