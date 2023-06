Corporate Deal

EagleTree Capital and its portfolio company, PRA Events Inc., announced that the company has acquired destination management company Weil & Associates in a deal guided by Jones Day and Stubbs Alderton & Markiles. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based PRA was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Andrew Levine. Weil & Associates, which is based in Honolulu, was represented by Stubbs Alderton.

