Corporate Deal

AngioDynamics Inc., a medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, announced that it has completed the sale of its PICC and Midline product portfolios to Spectrum Vascular, a medical device company, for up to $45 million in cash. AngioDynamics was represented by Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. White Plains, New York-based Spectrum Vascular was advised by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson.

Health Care

February 16, 2024, 6:17 PM

nature of claim: /