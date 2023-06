Corporate Deal

Altas Partners has agreed to place an investment in wealth-management firm Mercer Advisors. The transaction, announced June 6, is expected to close by the third quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Altas was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Mercer, which is based in Denver, was represented by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team led by partner Brian Lavin; and by Katzke & Morgenbesser.

Investment Firms

June 07, 2023, 10:43 AM

nature of claim: /