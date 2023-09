Corporate Deal

VideoAmp Inc., a media measurement and optimization software company, has secured $150 million in a Series G funding round led by Vista Credit Partners LP, a subsidiary of Vista Equity Partners. Los Angeles-based VideoAmp was represented by a Latham & Watkins transactional team led by partners Haim Zaltzman and Alex Voxman. Counsel information for Vista Credit was not immediately available.

September 14, 2023, 9:53 AM

