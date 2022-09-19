Corporate Deal

OneTeam Partners, a company focused on commercializing group licensing rights of professional and collegiate athletes, announced that HPS Investment Partners, Atlantic Park Strategic Capital Fund and Morgan Stanley Tactical Value are joining as investment partners. OneTeam was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Jessica Cohen, Laurence Moss, Patrick Naughton, Benjamin Rippeon and Brian Steinhardt. Counsel information for the investor group was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 19, 2022, 1:27 PM