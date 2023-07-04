Corporate Deal

PointsBet Holdings Ltd. announced the sale of its U.S. business to Fanatics Betting and Gaming (FBG) for approximately 333 million Australian dollars ($222 million). The transaction, announced June 29, follows a protracted bidding process that closed with FBG improving its offer by 50 percent following a late offer from DraftKings. Australia-based PointsBet was advised by a Baker McKenzie team that included partners Adrian J. Lawrence and Rick Troiano. Counsel information for Fanatics Betting was not immediately available.

