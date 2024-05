Corporate Deal

Third Point LLC, a New York-based alternative asset manager, announced today the launch of Malibu Life Reinsurance SPC, a licensed life and annuity reinsurer based in the Cayman Islands. Third Point was advised by Conyers Dill & Pearman and a Debevoise & Plimpton team that included partners Stephen Jordan, Kristen Matthews, Nicholas Potter and Daniel Priest.

