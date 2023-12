Corporate Deal

McDermott Will & Emery has guided Cologne, Germany-based Pfeifer & Langen GmbH & Co. KG in connection with its majority stake in food manufacturer Rugenwalder Muhle Carl Muller GmbH & Co. KG. Financial terms were not disclosed. The McDermott Will team was led by partner Dr. Philipp Grenzebach. Counsel information for Rugenwalder Muhle was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 04, 2023, 11:16 AM

nature of claim: /