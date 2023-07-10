Corporate Deal

Beacon Roofing Supply announced that it has agreed to repurchase all of its outstanding Series A cumulative convertible participating preferred shares held by an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for an aggregate amount of $804 million. The transaction, announced July 7, is expected to close on Aug. 11, 2023. Herndon, Virginia-based Beacon Roofing was represented by Sidley Austin and Squire Patton Boggs. Clayton Dubilier, based in New York, was advised by a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by partners Uri Herzberg and Nicholas Pellicani.

July 10, 2023, 8:19 AM

