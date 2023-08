Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Coalesce Capital, together with Freedom 3 Capital, has placed an investment in Examinetics, an occupational health compliance testing services provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Coalesce was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Ted Frankel, Kevin Mausert and Ziyad Ziyadzade. Examinetics Inc. was represented by Morrison & Foerster.

Health Care

August 17, 2023, 10:26 AM

