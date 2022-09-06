Corporate Deal

Sitio Royalties Corp. and Brigham Minerals Inc., both companies that focus on mineral and royalty interests, have agreed to combine in an all-stock merger with an aggregate enterprise value of $4.8 billion. The transaction, announced Sept. 6, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Denver-based Sitio was represented by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team led by partners William Aaronson and Michael Gilson. Brigham Minerals, which is based in Austin, Texas, was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partners Douglas McWilliams and Lande Spottswood.

Energy

September 06, 2022, 6:52 PM