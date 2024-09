Corporate Deal

An affiliate of H.I.G. Capital has acquired a controlling interest in Greenflash Infrastructure, an energy storage and power generation company. Financial terms were not disclosed. Miami-based H.I.G. Capital was advised by a Sidley Austin team including partner Tim Chandler. Greenflash Infrastructure, which is based in Houston, was represented by Vinson & Elkins partner Peter C. Marshall.

September 27, 2024, 11:48 AM