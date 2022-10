Corporate Deal

Oncology company Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. and biotech company Advaxis Inc. have announced a merger agreement. Financial terms were not disclosed. Princeton, New Jersey-based Advaxis is counseled by a Morgan, Lewis & Bockius team including partners Justin Chairman and Robert Dickey. Counsel information for Ayala Pharmaceuticals, which is based in Wilmington, Delaware, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 26, 2022, 8:11 AM