Corporate Deal

Barnes Group, an aerospace and industrial components manufacturer, announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Irenic Capital Management LP, appointing Irenic's chief investment officer Adam J. Katz to the company's board of directors. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bristol, Connecticut-based Barnes Group was advised by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz partners Benjamin Roth and Elina Tetelbaum. Counsel information for Irenic Capital, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 06, 2024, 10:29 AM

