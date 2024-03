Corporate Deal

KPS Capital Partners has agreed to sell its portfolio company IKG, a steel and aluminum bar manufacturer, to Meiser International GmbH in a deal guided by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. Financial terms were not disclosed. KPS Capital was represented by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team led by corporate partners Angelo Bonvino and Sarah Stasny. Counsel information for Meiser International, which is based in Germany, was not immediately available.

March 15, 2024, 12:02 PM

