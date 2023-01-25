Corporate Deal

L’Oreal USA and its subsidiary NYX Professional Makeup have agreed to launch of GORJS, a 3D artist community-focused beauty decentralized autonomous organization. Concurrently, GORJS, developed on the Ethereum blockchain, will issue a limited collection of 1000 FKME non-fungible tokens that will unlock perks and governance rights for holders of the NFT. Financial terms were not disclosed. L'Oreal and NYX were advised by a DLA Piper team led by partner James Williams.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 25, 2023, 8:58 AM