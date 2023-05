Corporate Deal

Asbury Automotive Group has agreed to sell McDavid Acura of Austin to Umansky Automotive Group in a deal guided by Hill Ward Henderson and Evans Petree PC. Financial terms were not disclosed. Asbury Automotive was represented by Hill Ward Henderson. Memphis, Tennessee-based Umansky Automotive was advised by Evans Petree.

May 18, 2023, 11:36 AM

