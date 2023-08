Corporate Deal

Spray-Tek, a portfolio company of Aurora Capital Partners, announced that it has acquired drug manufacturing company TRuCapSol LLC from TRuCapsol Holdings LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based TRuCapsol Holdings was advised by a McDermott Will & Emery team led by partners Neal White and John Zukin. Counsel information for Spray-Tek, which is based in Middlesex, New Jersey, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 17, 2023, 10:42 AM

nature of claim: /