Corporate Deal

The Royal Bank of Canada has acquired the Canadian operations of U.S.-based real estate technology company, OJO Holdings Corp. Financial terms were not disclosed. Austin, Texas-based OJO Labs was advised by a Vinson & Elkins corporate team led by partner Wes Jones. Counsel information for the Royal Bank of Canada was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

February 08, 2023, 7:15 AM