Corporate Deal

Real estate investment trust Medical Properties Trust has sold its interests in five Utah hospitals to a newly formed joint venture. Medical Properties has retained an approximate 25 percent interest in the venture. Birmingham, Alabama-based Medical Properties Trust was advised by Goodwin Procter and Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz.

Health Care

April 15, 2024, 10:05 AM

