Corporate Deal

Private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners announced that it has acquired a majority stake in premium brand representer Radiance Holdings in a deal guided by Ropes & Gray. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based TSG Consumer was advised by Ropes & Gray. Counsel information for Radiance Holdings, based in Denver, was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 20, 2022, 7:29 AM