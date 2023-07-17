Corporate Deal

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and software and data analytics firm Black Knight Inc. have agreed to sell Black Knight's Optimal Blue business to a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. for $700 million. Jacksonville, Florida-based Black Knight was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Edward D. Herlihy and Jacob A. Kling. Counsel information for Intercontinental Exchange, which is based in Atlanta, was not immediately available.

July 17, 2023, 9:43 AM

