The PGA Tour has agreed to merge with Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf 'to unify the game of golf on a global basis.' Financial terms were not disclosed. The PGA was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team that included partners David B. Anders, Edward D. Herlihy and Jacob A. Kling. Counsel information for LIV Golf was not immediately available.

June 06, 2023, 12:02 PM

