Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis advised an ad hoc group of major financial creditors in the restructuring of a 10.4 billion euro ($11.3 billion) debt offering. The issuance was announced Jun. 30 by Stellenbosch, South Africa-based furniture and household goods retailer Steinhoff International. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by restructuring partners Sean Lacey and Thomas Jemmett.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 07, 2023, 8:57 AM

