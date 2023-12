Corporate Deal

EagleTree Capital announced that it has acquired Summit Hill Foods, owner of the Better Than Bouillon and the Original Louisiana Hot Sauce brands, in a deal guided by Jones Day and Eversheds Sutherland. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based EagleTree was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Andrew Levine. Summit Hill Foods, which is based in Rome, Georgia, was represented by Eversheds Sutherland.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 01, 2023, 9:27 AM

