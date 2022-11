Corporate Deal

Estancia Capital Partners has placed a significant investment in software-based regulatory compliance provider InvestorCOM Inc. in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis; Stikeman Elliott; and Gowling WLG. Financial terms were not disclosed. Scottsdale, Arizona-based Estancia Capital was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Stikeman Elliott. InvestorCOM, which is based in Toronto, was represented by a Gowling WLG team.

Technology

November 30, 2022, 8:29 AM