Corporate Deal

Cloudberry has agreed to sell three hydropower plants to renewable energy company Norsk Vannkraft AS for approximately 703 million Norwegian krone ($65 million). Oslo, Norway-based Cloudberry was advised by a DLA Piper team. Counsel information for Norsk Vannkraft was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

June 20, 2023, 9:56 AM

nature of claim: /