Corporate Deal

Weil, Gotshal & Manges represented PSG Equity in its investment in AirWorks, an AI-powered mapping solution for geospatial data processing and analytics. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Weil team was led by private equity partner David Gail. Counsel information for AirWorks, which is also based in Boston, was not immediately available.

Technology

October 27, 2023, 2:25 PM

