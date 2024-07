Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Carey Olsen have guided Rosebank Industries in connection with its initial public offering on London Stock Exchange. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Lucy Gillett, Yash Rupal, Nicholas Shaw, Adam Signy and William Smolinski. The Carey Olsen team included partners David Taylor and Katherine Tresca.

Business Services

July 12, 2024, 3:19 PM