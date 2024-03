Corporate Deal

DLA Piper has guided Project Lietzenburger StraBe Holdco Sarl (Holdco) in connection with the successful completion of its part 26A restructuring plan. The plan will be used for a real estate development asset located in Germany. The DLA Piper team was led by partner David Manson.

March 08, 2024, 9:28 AM

