Corporate Deal

Tech-focused health care company Alignment Healthcare Inc. announced the close of its $250 million senior secured term loan facility with Oxford Finance LLC. Orange, California-based Alignment Healthcare was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by Bay Area-based partners Haim Zaltzman and Dan Van Fleet. Oxford Finance, based in Alexandria, Virginia, was represented by Chapman and Cutler.

Health Care

September 08, 2022, 10:47 AM