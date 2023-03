Corporate Deal

Strangeworks Inc., a quantum computing company, announced that it has secured $24 million in a Series A funding round led by Hitachi Ventures, with participation from IBM, Raytheon Technologies, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Great Point Ventures and Ecliptic Capital. Arlington County, Virginia-based Raytheon was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by corporate partner Joshua R. Cammaker. Counsel information for Strangeworks, which is based in Austin, Texas, was not immediately available.

